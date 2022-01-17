How’s he doing? Americans weigh in on Biden’s performance

(AP) - President Joe Biden took office at a particularly polarized time in American history, so it’s not surprising that citizens are divided on his performance at the one-year mark.

A Georgia teacher who voted for Biden would give him a “C” grade, faulting the president for not pushing earlier to end the filibuster in the Senate.

A retired nurse in Iowa who preferred another Democratic candidate says Biden has upheld the dignity of the office.

And a registered independent in Arizona who voted for Donald Trump says Biden’s performance has been “pretty bad,” citing the shutdown of the Keystone XL oil pipeline and the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

