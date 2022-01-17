Hawkeyes rally from 16-point deficit to sweep Huskers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s basketball team completed the season sweep against Nebraska downing the Cornhuskers 93-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday Night.

The Hawkeyes came back from a 16-point deficit – the largest comeback win by Iowa this season.

Senior Monika Czinano and sophomore Caitlin Clark both scored 31 points. Clark registered her fourth career triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Junior McKenna Warnock added eight points and eight rebounds.

Iowa improves to 10-4 on the season and will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, January 20.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.