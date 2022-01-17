Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hawkeyes rally from 16-point deficit to sweep Huskers

Iowa's Monika Czinano during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa's Monika Czinano during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s basketball team completed the season sweep against Nebraska downing the Cornhuskers 93-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday Night.

The Hawkeyes came back from a 16-point deficit – the largest comeback win by Iowa this season.

Senior Monika Czinano and sophomore Caitlin Clark both scored 31 points. Clark registered her fourth career triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Junior McKenna Warnock added eight points and eight rebounds.

Iowa improves to 10-4 on the season and will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, January 20.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
The view along U.S. Highway 20 from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow at around...
Snowfall winding down toward daybreak Saturday, roads remain hazardous
Faculty, staff, and parents send open letter to Iowa Board of Regents for stricter COVID mitigation measures
traffic closed on Highway 13
NOTICE: Traffic closed on Hwy 13 from Hwy 100 to Mount Vernon Rd; both cleared and re-opened
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say

Latest News

Minnesota guard Eylijah Stephens (20) forces a jump ball on Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) in...
Murray, Iowa thwart Minnesota comeback bid for 81-71 victory
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Ferentz disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, January 16, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, January 16, 2022
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against...
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against Iowa City West