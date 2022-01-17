Show You Care
Cedar Falls Hy-Vee opening Walhburgers January 18th

Not a Drill: Wahlburgers is Coming to Charlotte
Wahlburgers opening January 18th in Cedar Falls Hy-Vee(tcw-wbtv)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-vee has announced that its Wahlburgers at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee location will open Tuesday, January 18th.

The Hy-Vee Market Grille Express was recently converted into a Wahlburgers at the Hy-Vee store. It will be open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and include a similar menu to a full-service Wahlburgers restaurant.

Customers will still be able to order Hy-Vee breakfast from 6:00 am till 11:00 am.

