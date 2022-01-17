Cedar Falls Hy-Vee opening Walhburgers January 18th

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-vee has announced that its Wahlburgers at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee location will open Tuesday, January 18th.

The Hy-Vee Market Grille Express was recently converted into a Wahlburgers at the Hy-Vee store. It will be open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and include a similar menu to a full-service Wahlburgers restaurant.

Customers will still be able to order Hy-Vee breakfast from 6:00 am till 11:00 am.

