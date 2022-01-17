Show You Care
A brief warm-up to begin the week with arctic air by the end

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for seasonal temperatures and a quiet weather pattern to begin the workweek. 

Temperatures top out in the upper 20s this afternoon, on-par for mid-January. Skies will be mostly cloudy today but our weather stays quiet overall. Cloudy skies continue into Tuesday with temperatures bumping up into the low to mid 30s with a light southerly wind.

Late Tuesday, an arctic cold front swings through the state, cooling us back into the teens for highs on Wednesday and a bitter 0 degree high in Thursday. Winds will pick up Tuesday night and Wednesday out of the northwest, gusting to 30 MPH or more, helping to usher in the arctic air and knocking wind chills into at least the negative teens both Thursday and Friday mornings.

Small chances for snow return to the forecast into next weekend.

