UTV driver was severely injured in an accident in Cedar Falls on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a Polaris Ranger two seat utility vehicle is injured after a crash at the intersection of Lone Tree Road and Cypress Avenue on Saturday. The UTV was heading home after clearing snow when it turned into a west bound pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured, but the driver of the UTV was taken to Allen Hospital due to serious injuries.

The Cedar Falls Police Department is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.