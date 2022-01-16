UNI makes it three in a row with a 66-57 win over Southern Illinois

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - UNI trailed for less than thirty seconds on their way to a 66-57 win over Southern Illinois.

There was no post-upset hangover after the Panthers took down MVC favorite Missouri State on Thursday,

Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 18 points on 6-of-14 from the field. Bre Gunnels had a game-high seven rebounds.

UNI is now 3-1 in conference play. Next up, UNI heads to cross-state rival Drake on Friday.

