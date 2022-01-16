Show You Care
Ukraine claims Russia behind Cyberattack in ‘hybrid war’

FILE Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks with journalists as he arrives for a round...
FILE Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks with journalists as he arrives for a round table meeting of the Eastern Partnership at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Ukraine said Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 that Russia was behind a cyberattack that defaced its government websites and alleged that Russia is engaged in an increasing "hybrid war" against its neighbor. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)(Geert Vanden Wijngaert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) -KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russia was behind a cyberattack that defaced government websites and it alleged that Russia is engaged in a “hybrid war” against the country. The statement from Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Development came a day after Microsoft said dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware. That disclosure suggested the attention-grabbing defacement attack on official websites last week was a diversion. The ministry said “all evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyber attack.

Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war.” The attack comes as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms and diplomatic talks to standoff appear stalled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

