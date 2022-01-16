The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against Iowa City West

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls was supposed to drive down to Iowa City on Friday night, but the weather had other plans.

The Tigers still handled their business on Saturday afternoon, beating Iowa City West 71-57.

“This is a great win against a good team,” said senior point guard Trey Campbell “We know we can play with the best in the state we just gonna keep playing hard.”

West High students they were expecting a more crowded student section, but they were happy to be at the game after a long morning shoveling snow.

“Roads were a little bit slick, but we made it.” said junior Owen Larson. “I was snow blowing at about 8 a.m!”

Next Friday, 7-2 Iowa City West plays crosstown rival Iowa City High, while 7-2 Cedar Falls will take on Xavier on Tuesday.

