Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice is sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power Sunday in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Weather forecasters say more than an inch of snow fell per hour in some parts of the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. The storm was making air travel extremely difficult in some parts of the South. But the nation’s hardest-hit airport -- Charlotte Douglas International -- remained open around dawn Sunday.

