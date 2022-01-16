Owner of Belle’s Basix says serious offers from buyers made to keep LGBTQ+ bar open

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Belle’s Basix in Cedar Rapids, a local LGBTQ+, said the establishment has several serious potential buyers and a stipulation in the lease that the owner would need to keep the location LGBTQ+ friendly.

Jason Zeman, the owner of Iowa City LGBTQ+ bar Studio 13, said this sheds light on a bigger issue and threatens history.

“The whole revolution started in a gay bar,” Zeman said.

Belle’s Basix owner, Andrew Harrison, posted last week on the bar’s Facebook page that it would be closing its doors at the end of the month if someone didn’t it from him. This week, he told TV9 he has several offers.

Nearby Varieties Nightclub in Davenport also posted on social media saying it would close its doors at the end of summer if business didn’t pick up.

“All bars and restaurants have it tough,” Zeman said. “People are struggling. Even the people not talking about it, they’re struggling too. This is our third year of having to go through COVID-19.”

Zeman said people needed to continue to support local establishments to preserve history and keep safe places open.

“We’re all in a situation where we have to be open because our landlords want their money, the state doesn’t care, we got to be out here,” Zeman said. “We need to support local where you can.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.