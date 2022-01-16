Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Murray, Iowa thwart Minnesota comeback bid for 81-71 victory

Minnesota guard Eylijah Stephens (20) forces a jump ball on Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) in...
Minnesota guard Eylijah Stephens (20) forces a jump ball on Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Sophomore Keegan Murray scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Iowa withstood a furious comeback by shorthanded Minnesota to beat the Golden Gophers 81-71.

Murray sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor in notching his fourth double-double of the season for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference).

Payton Sandfort scored in the paint to push Iowa’s lead to 66-46 with 10:24 remaining and after the teams traded baskets.

Treyton Thompson scored eight points in a 22-6 run to get Minnesota (10-5, 1-5) within 72-68 with 2:47 left to play. Jamison Battle’s 3-pointer pulled the Golden Gophers within 74-71, but Murray answered with a 3 for Iowa with 59 seconds to go and Bohannon made four free throws in the last 30 seconds. 

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
The view along U.S. Highway 20 from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow at around...
Snowfall winding down toward daybreak Saturday, roads remain hazardous
Faculty, staff, and parents send open letter to Iowa Board of Regents for stricter COVID mitigation measures
traffic closed on Highway 13
NOTICE: Traffic closed on Hwy 13 from Hwy 100 to Mount Vernon Rd; both cleared and re-opened
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say

Latest News

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Ferentz disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, January 16, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, January 16, 2022
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against...
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against Iowa City West
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against...
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against Iowa City West