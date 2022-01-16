Kaczperski’s perseverance landed him with the Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Heartlanders netminder Corbin Kaczperski’s still sports the split down the middle, two-colored goaltender’s mask. It’s what it got him noticed among 32 goalies at a AAA youth hockey tryout.

“I had a helmet that was half black and half white. That’s why I still have the same color scheme today,” explained Kaczperski. “The goalie coach there says the only reason I even stood out is because of my helmet. It caught his eye, so he actually took a look at me.”

Even though he didn’t even make that team, he jokes his helmet is one of the reasons the 25-year-old is still playing hockey today.

“I mean my senior year of high school, we had a defeated season. We didn’t win a single game. After that year, my parents were like you’re going to college. I was like give me one more year. I love hockey. I want to try it,” he explained.

Within two years Kaczperski went from not winning a game, to playing Division I college hockey. It’s because he didn’t let one no take away from his dream.

“When I found out that I could potentially try to go play college hockey, that was the goal from then on out,” he said. “When Yale came knocking, I was like yes, let’s do this. It was one of those things where I just knew if I didn’t go for it, I would have regretted it. I did and I’m glad I did because I’m here so.

The goaltender played four seasons for Yale and a graduate transfer year at Denver. He even started this season with the SPHL, but bumped his way up to the ECHL landing with the Heartlanders. Through six games, his goals against average is 2.10 with a .943 save percentage. What he’s realized through his journey, is that perseverance pays off.

“I just kept with it because it’s what I love to do. I want to be good at it. It’s nice for it to feel like it’s finally been paying off,” said said Kaczperski. “If you love something, just stick with it.”

