Ferentz disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has disbanded an alumni advisory committee that was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants.

The Gazette reports that Ferentz’ decision to end the committee came shortly after its leader, former offensive lineman David Porter, suggested it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz. But Ferentz said he had decided to overhaul the committee last fall before Porter made his comment to other committee members in a text message.

