Iowa City scouts collecting donations for uniform library

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Scouts BSA Troop 250 is working on creating a uniform library to make its organization more accessible.

The idea of a uniform library was sparked years ago by the troop’s longtime treasurer and his wife, but it lost momentum until recently when another volunteer, Michelle Moore got the concept back up and running.

Alumni of the organization have been asked to donate their old uniforms if they are interested, and volunteers have been checking thrift stores for the iconic tan shirts and green pants as well. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Specific needs for the Scouts library include:

  • Scouts BSA tan shirts
  • Scouts BSA green pants
  • Scouts BSA belts
  • Scouts BSA socks
  • Scouts BSA patches

Chris Cheatum, a committee chair for the troop, says this initiative ties into part of what scouts strive to do.

”One of the points of the scout law is that a scout is thrifty, and we know that if there are uniforms that are just sitting in people’s closets,” Cheatum said. “We can make better use of them by putting them on young people than folks can just leaving them in a closet or drawer sitting at home, and so that’s a deep value we have.“

They have collected dozens of uniforms already and are excited to further expand. A website for the uniform library will be made available to Troop 250 scouts in the future.

For more information and to donate, contact Michelle Moore at (913) 558-8726.

