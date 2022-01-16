Green, Carter lead N. Iowa over S. Illinois 69-68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - AJ Green scored 22 points, Noah Carter added 17 and Northern Iowa edged Southern Illinois 69-68 for its fifth straight win.

Green was 4 of 12 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and shot 11 of 12 from the line.

Green’s two free throws stretched Panthers’ lead to 69-65 with 0.8 seconds left. Lance Jones heaved in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Southern Illinois (9-7, 2-2 Missouri Valley).

Nate Heise added 11 points for Northern Iowa (9-7, 5-1 ).

Marcus Domask scored 23 points to lead the Salukis. Jones finished with 20 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 12.

