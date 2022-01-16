Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Green, Carter lead N. Iowa over S. Illinois 69-68

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson speaks to forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of...
Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson speaks to forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - AJ Green scored 22 points, Noah Carter added 17 and Northern Iowa edged Southern Illinois 69-68 for its fifth straight win.

Green was 4 of 12 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and shot 11 of 12 from the line.

Green’s two free throws stretched Panthers’ lead to 69-65 with 0.8 seconds left. Lance Jones heaved in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Southern Illinois (9-7, 2-2 Missouri Valley).

Nate Heise added 11 points for Northern Iowa (9-7, 5-1 ).

Marcus Domask scored 23 points to lead the Salukis. Jones finished with 20 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 12.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Roads are extremely slick, 100% snow and ice covered! Officers are working multiple accidents....
Roads already partially covered with snow in portions of Iowa
Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
traffic closed on Highway 13
NOTICE: Traffic closed on Hwy 13 from Hwy 100 to Mount Vernon Rd; both cleared and re-opened
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing his father in Cedar Rapids
Snow continues to cover Iowa roadways as Friday's winter storm dumps snow across eastern Iowa.
Eastern Iowans urged to stay in as roads deteriorate with Friday’s snowfall

Latest News

The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against...
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against Iowa City West
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against...
The snow postponed their game, but Trey Campbell and Cedar Falls put on a Saturday show against Iowa City West
Kaczperski's perseverance landed him with the Heartlanders
Kaczperski’s perseverance landed him with the Heartlanders
UNI Logo
UNI makes it three in a row with a 66-57 win over Southern Illinois