Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clouds and flurries are expected Sunday afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the teens and single digits. We’ll have clouds through the day and light flurries are possible this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-20s. Light flurries will continue through the evening and gradually clear out overnight. Sunday overnight lows will stay in the upper teens and low 20s.

Monday and Tuesday, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs in the 20s and 30s. However, arctic air settles in over the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, ushering in highs in the low teens and single digits through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
The view along U.S. Highway 20 from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow at around...
Snowfall winding down toward daybreak Saturday, roads remain hazardous
Faculty, staff, and parents send open letter to Iowa Board of Regents for stricter COVID mitigation measures
traffic closed on Highway 13
NOTICE: Traffic closed on Hwy 13 from Hwy 100 to Mount Vernon Rd; both cleared and re-opened
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

Latest News

Clouds and flurries are expected this afternoon
Clouds and flurries expected this afternoon
A few light snow showers are possible Sunday.
Quieter and colder tonight, a few flakes possible later Sunday
A few light snow showers are possible Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning