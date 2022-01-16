Clouds and flurries are expected Sunday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the teens and single digits. We’ll have clouds through the day and light flurries are possible this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-20s. Light flurries will continue through the evening and gradually clear out overnight. Sunday overnight lows will stay in the upper teens and low 20s.

Monday and Tuesday, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs in the 20s and 30s. However, arctic air settles in over the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, ushering in highs in the low teens and single digits through Friday.

