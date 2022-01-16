Bowman Woods Park is hot spot for cold weather activities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bowman Woods Park was a hot spot for sledding and snowboarding after the snowfall Cedar Rapids saw Friday into Saturday.

Families trekked up and down the big hill, packing down the fluffy snow. The chilly temps didn’t stop kids from racing each other and exchanging snowball throws.

Camille Clapp, 9, visited the park with her mom, grandpa, and older brother Cooper.

“I like the excitement because the hill is so steep that when you go down it’s super fun,” Clapp said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.