Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bowman Woods Park is hot spot for cold weather activities

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bowman Woods Park was a hot spot for sledding and snowboarding after the snowfall Cedar Rapids saw Friday into Saturday.

Families trekked up and down the big hill, packing down the fluffy snow. The chilly temps didn’t stop kids from racing each other and exchanging snowball throws.

Camille Clapp, 9, visited the park with her mom, grandpa, and older brother Cooper.

“I like the excitement because the hill is so steep that when you go down it’s super fun,” Clapp said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Roads are extremely slick, 100% snow and ice covered! Officers are working multiple accidents....
Roads already partially covered with snow in portions of Iowa
Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
traffic closed on Highway 13
NOTICE: Traffic closed on Hwy 13 from Hwy 100 to Mount Vernon Rd; both cleared and re-opened
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing his father in Cedar Rapids
Snow continues to cover Iowa roadways as Friday's winter storm dumps snow across eastern Iowa.
Eastern Iowans urged to stay in as roads deteriorate with Friday’s snowfall

Latest News

Boy Scout Troop board.
Iowa City scouts collecting donations for uniform library
Club Basix in Cedar Rapids.
Owner of Belle’s Basix says serious offers from buyers made to keep LGBTQ+ bar open
A baby.
Reports of child abuse rise again after pandemic drop
Sledding at Bowman Woods Park.
Families hit the sledding hills after winter storm