Try the savory Italian recipe featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -  Whitney Hemmer has a recipe for a savory Italian meal in this week’s Fareway cooking segment.

Italian Sausage, Kale and 5 Cheese Tortellini SoupMakes 6–8 servings

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 (20-ounce package) Giovanni Rana 5 Cheese Tortellini
  • 1 pound Italian sausage
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1½ cup chopped white onion
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 2 cups Giovanni Rana Marinara sauce
  • 2 cups diced tomato or 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 9 cups low sodium beef broth
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, chopped
  • 4 cups precut kale, chopped (thick ribs removed)
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (optional)

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a non-sticking large soup pot over medium-high heat. Crumble the Italian sausage into the pan and let it cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring and breaking the sausage. Add onions, carrots, and sauté for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally. Add minced garlic and sauté one more minute.
  • Stir in the marinara sauce, tomatoes, beef broth, and basil. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Add the 5 Cheese Tortellini and kale. Stir and cook for 4 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  • Serve warm with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese if desired.

Note: as the soup rests, the Tortellini will absorb more broth so you can add more broth or water to thin if desired.

