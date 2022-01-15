Snowfall winding down toward daybreak Saturday, roads remain hazardous

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm is moving away from the region, taking the heaviest snow with it overnight Friday night into early Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for much of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Saturday morning, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the rest of the area. This warning and advisory will likely be canceled as the snow leaves the area.

Light to moderate snowfall continues across the area, with some additional accumulation before the snow ends. Winds remain between 15 to 25 mph out of the east or northeast, with gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. This is causing reduced visibility and some blowing and drifting of snow, especially in open areas.

Due to those two factors, road conditions will likely remain quite poor overnight. This applies to both urban and rural areas, as road crews work to clear off roads. Conditions will likely begin to improve more steadily after the snow ends, likely by 6:00 a.m. in most of eastern Iowa, with acceleration in improvement in most areas after sunrise.

If you must travel overnight, plan on giving yourself extra time to get to your destination. Go slow and give yourself plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you. If you travel a longer distance, especially in rural areas, take along a winter survival kit. This includes items such as blankets, an amount of food and water, a shovel to help get your vehicle unstuck or to clear snow from around your tailpipe, a flashlight, and something gritty like sand or kitty litter to give your tires traction if you’re stuck.

Snowfall totals appear to be on track with our forecast in most areas of eastern Iowa, with perhaps a bit higher accumulation of 1 to 3 inches being noted for areas bordering the Mississippi River. Expect a wrap-up of snowfall totals across the area on the TV9 Weekend Morning News at 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. with Meteorologist Hannah Messier, and here on KCRG.com in the morning.

Colder air is now in place, with highs this weekend likely to be in the 10s and 20s for most. A few cold nights are ahead as well, before a modest warm-up to start the workweek. A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives by Wednesday, sending temperatures tumbling once again.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.