Snowfall continues to impact travel tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest winter storm continues to dive to the south. As a result, the snowfall diminishes overnight. Expect slow travel with snow-covered and slick roads into Saturday morning. Northerly winds follow the storm into Iowa keep our temperatures cooler for the weekend. With a fresh blanket of snow expect highs to stay in the teens and 20 with lows near zero. Overall it looks like a quiet week next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

