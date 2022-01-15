Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Snowfall continues to impact travel tonight

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest winter storm continues to dive to the south. As a result, the snowfall diminishes overnight. Expect slow travel with snow-covered and slick roads into Saturday morning. Northerly winds follow the storm into Iowa keep our temperatures cooler for the weekend. With a fresh blanket of snow expect highs to stay in the teens and 20 with lows near zero. Overall it looks like a quiet week next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
"Roads are extremely slick, 100% snow and ice covered! Officers are working multiple accidents....
Roads already partially covered with snow in portions of Iowa
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Midday First Alert Forecast
Midday First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Snow arrives today, heavy at times
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast