Quieter and colder tonight, a few flakes possible later Sunday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air has returned to the region behind our winter storm, with conditions favorable for a cold night ahead.

Temperatures will likely fall to around 0, give or take a few degrees above or below that mark. On Sunday, more clouds and southerly winds develop ahead of a weak storm system that moves generally to our north. However, a few snow showers are possible later in the afternoon and evening, with any accumulation staying under an inch and most areas seeing a dusting at most.

A brief and modest warm-up takes place to start the workweek, before a much colder Arctic air mass returns in the middle of it. Then, highs will struggle to reach above zero on Thursday, with at least a couple of nights of lows in the double-digits below zero.

A bit of a bounce-back occurs next weekend in temperatures, but it could be accompanied by another chance for some light snow.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

