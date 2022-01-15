Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

NOTICE: Traffic closed on Hwy 13 from Hwy 100 to Mount Vernon Rd

traffic closed on Highway 13
traffic closed on Highway 13(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 8:00 pm, a jack-knifed semi has blocked the roadway at Hwy 13 and Lakeside Rd.

Deputies have closed traffic both north and southbound on Hwy13 from Hwy100 to Mount Vernon Rd.

We will continue to bring you the latest as this develops.

UPDATE: The northbound lanes have reportedly been reopened. Southbound lanes remain closed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
"Roads are extremely slick, 100% snow and ice covered! Officers are working multiple accidents....
Roads already partially covered with snow in portions of Iowa
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

Tyler ISD Bus Hero
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
How Iowa City plows prepared for Friday’s winter weather
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
Lifeguards overlook a city pool in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
City of Cedar Rapids already hiring for seasonal positions this summer