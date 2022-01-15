NOTICE: Traffic closed on Hwy 13 from Hwy 100 to Mount Vernon Rd

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 8:00 pm, a jack-knifed semi has blocked the roadway at Hwy 13 and Lakeside Rd.

Deputies have closed traffic both north and southbound on Hwy13 from Hwy100 to Mount Vernon Rd.

We will continue to bring you the latest as this develops.

UPDATE: The northbound lanes have reportedly been reopened. Southbound lanes remain closed at this time.

