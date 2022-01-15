Show You Care
Kalscheur leads No. 15 Iowa State past No. 21 Texas, 79-70

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) celebrates in front of Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30)...
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) celebrates in front of Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Gabe Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped No. 15 Iowa State hold off No. 21 Texas 79-70.

Tyrese Hunter added 13 points for Iowa State. Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points for the Longhorns.

After a sluggish start, Iowa State ended up shooting 57% and forced 20 Texas turnovers. The Cyclones made just one of their first nine shots but started to take control midway through the first half.

Hawkeyes had Hoosiers seeing double, Kris Murray drops career-high 29 points
