Iowa will receive federal dollars for bridge repairs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The federal government will give Iowa 400 million dollars to repair bridges across the state.

It’s all part of a $27 billion investment from the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Maria Lehman, president-elect of the American Society of Civil Engineers told KCCI, “We’re going to have a lot of cones, a lot of orange cones out there for the next five years. But the cumulative impact, both from an economic standpoint and from a safety standpoint, is going to be terrific.”

In Iowa, there are more than 4,500 bridges considered “structurally deficient.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.