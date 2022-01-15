Show You Care
How Iowa City plows prepared for Friday’s winter weather

(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City crews began plowing Friday just before 1 p.m..

Those crews will remain on duty till 11 at night. Throughout the night crews will focus primarily on the Downtown Iowa City area. Then the full streets team will resume their work starting at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Iowa City officials say the weather conditions the last two days were perfect to pre-condition the streets before the snow started to fall, making preparations for today’s weather much easier.

“Temperatures were in our favor,” said Dave Gillham, Assistant Superintendent of Streets & Traffic Engineering for Iowa City. “We actually brined the streets for 2 days, both Wednesday and Thursday, to make more it more passable,”.

Gillham says if you live in the city of Iowa City and notice an area that needs plowing to call the local police department to make them aware.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

