Hawkeyes had Hoosiers seeing double, Kris Murray drops career-high 29 points

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Coming off the bench, Kris Murray dropped a career-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds in Iowa’s come from behind 83-74 victory against Indiana Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I mean Kris Murray, man. He’s an excellent offensive player,” said senior forward Filip Rebraca, “We’ve all known that he can do this on any given night,” he added.

Although the Hawkeyes trailed by seven at halftime, Kris’ 17 first-half points helped keep Iowa afloat.

“The thing I think that was really critical was that he protected the rim. He’s hitting threes he’s driving the ball. The first half we had five offensive rebounds. He had them all,” said head coach Fran McCaffery.

A lot of eyes have been on Kris’ twin brother Keegan Murray who has been averaging 24.7 points a game, but two first half fouls put Keegan on the bench for more than nine and half minutes. He wasn’t the only starter who had to sit early.

“I didn’t anticipate them getting into foul trouble so early, but it’s just the next man up,” said Kris. “I was ready for this game and I was ready to be aggressive on the offensive and defensive end.”

Kris took advantage of his scoring opportunities against the Hoosiers putting up Keegan-like numbers Hawkeyes fans have seen all season. Reverting back to their Cedar Rapids Prairie playing days, it wasn’t uncommon for either Murray to pop off.

“I was better at scoring than he was, but he’s taken that next step. He’s leading the nation in scoring, which is incredible, but that’s in me. It’s always been in me and it’s something that I can do,” said Kris.

In total, 46 of of Iowa’s points came from bench players with Kris leading the charge.

“I just think that we’re always ready. We always have that mindset that we’re not going to have a drop off from our first group to our second group,” he added.

Iowa moved to 2-3 in conference play and visits Minnesota on Sunday.

