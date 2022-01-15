Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

Show You Care
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

