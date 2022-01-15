Show You Care
Faculty, staff, and parents send open letter to Iowa Board of Regents for stricter COVID mitigation measures

(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In an open letter sent to the Iowa Board of Regents - which oversees Iowa’s three public universities (University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa, and University of Iowa State - faculty, staff, and parents of students voiced their concern that not enough action was being taken to maintain a safe learning/and work environment in their facilities.

The letter outlined several requests in order to quell concerns and ease fears among both the students and staff:

  • A universal mask mandate for all Regents university campuses by the start of spring semester
  • One or more university-provided portable air filters using HEPA air filters (or alternative effective filtration device such as a Corsi-Rosenthal box) in each childcare classroom and common areas, particularly those identified through CO2 testing as having inadequate ventilation
  • CO2 monitor in each classroom and common areas
  • Mask requirement for ages 2+ in all spaces used by childcare classes/groups (such as classrooms, lobbies, and gyms)
  • Classroom-level notifications of positive cases
  • Ability to have university childcare students regularly tested through existing campus student health services
  • Paid leave options for employees who are caregivers impacted by the COVID case of a dependent and/or wishing to temporarily remove children or other vulnerable dependents from daycare/school settings, regardless of the open status of those settings.

The letter asks that the masking, notification, and testing-related measures be put into place by January 17th and that the enhanced air quality and paid leave options be put into place by January 24th.

You can read the full letter here:

