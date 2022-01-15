Show You Care
Donarski scores 23, No. 9 Iowa St tops Oklahoma St 74-60

Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the second half of a college basketball game against the Texas A&M in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Lexi Donarski scored 23 points, and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60. Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State.

The Cyclones won their ninth straight game and remained the only undefeated team in league play. Iowa State won both games in its first week in the AP Top 10 since 2002.

Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State. 

