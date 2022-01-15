Cold temperatures expected this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to a mix of clouds and sun across Eastern Iowa. The clouds will gradually move out this afternoon. Highs today will be colder, only reaching the low 20s. Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the single digits.

Sunday through Tuesday, daytime temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s Sunday night and Monday night. Very cold temperatures return by the middle of the week.

