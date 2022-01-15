City of Cedar Rapids already hiring for seasonal positions this summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids is on the hunt this winter for seasonal summer employees.

Last year, there was a struggle to hire lifeguards and other seasonal positions. This year there are 350 seasonal openings needing to be filled. The city will host two virtual job fairs this month to try fill those spots.

The job fairs will take place on January 25th from 3:30-6 p.m. and on the 29th from 9 a.m. until noon.

”We do ask that if you are going to attend the job fair you apply for a job prior to, so you can sign up for an interview. There will be an opportunity for you to have a live Q&A, learn about the positions, ask any questions that you might have,” Hashim Taylor said, Parks & Recreation Director for Cedar Rapids.

The city is hiring for parks, recreation, golf and aquatics. Wages vary depending on the role and the amount of experience a person has.

People interested must complete an application in advance. You can apply online here, and you can register to attend the job fair here.

