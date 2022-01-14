Weather-related single-vehicle accident causes injury in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:36 am on Friday, Linn County Deputies, Fairfax Fire, and Area Ambulance responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident caused by icy conditions

Investigators say a 2018 Toyota had been northbound on 80th Street at Roncalli Drive when the driver lost control of their vehicle due to the ice. The vehicle slid from the roadway into the west side ditch and flipped end over end.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

