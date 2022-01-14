Show You Care
UNI upsets Missouri State 74-65

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The UNI Panthers snapped Missouri State’s 21-game Missouri Valley Conference win streak with a 74-65 win Thursday night.

Grace Boffeli had a double-double for the Panthers, with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Karli Rucker poured in a game-high 19 points shooting 6-of-10 from the field.

UNI shot 42.9 percent from the floor and held Missouri state to 37.5 percent.

The Lady Bears, who came into the contest with an 11-2 record, were led by Abigayle Jackson. The senior had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

UNI and Missouri State are now tied for third place in the MVC standings, along with Indiana State.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

