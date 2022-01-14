Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UIHC CEO asking Iowans to return to stricter Covid-19 mitigations for next 4-6 weeks

By Phil Reed
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Suresh Gunasekaran is asking Iowans to return to stricter safety mitigations like masking, and getting vaccinated or boosted over the next 4-6 weeks.

He says the health care system is under a lot of stress as Iowa saw a record number of COVID-19 cases this week statewide. Hospitalizations are rising, too.

Gunesakren says that’s forced the hospital to shift workers to treat COVID-19 patients. That restricts resources for other patients but emphasized they have no issues treating emergency patients.

Gunesakren says an increase in staff out sick with COVID is also adding to the strain. 50 UIHC staff tested positive just yesterday.

He says we are at a critical point with the Omicron variant. “Even though the risk of mortality may be even lower for any individual,” said Gunesakren “The risk to the entire healthcare system is just as high as it was before. It’s still causing workforce shortages, it’s still causing other types of care to be delayed.”

The CEO says more than 90-percent of its staff is vaccinated without it implementing a mandate. With Thursday’s decision by the U-S Supreme Court that allowed the mandate at hospitals, it’s unclear what UIHC will do next.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

Condition of the Guard Iowa
Major General praises troops in 'Condition of the Guard' address
UIHC CEO asking for Iowans to return to stricter mitigations next 4-6 weeks
UIHC CEO asking Iowans to return to stricter Covid-19 mitigations for next 4-6 weeks
Staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Luther Manor in Dubuque County say they are mostly in need of...
Dubuque nursing homes feeling impact of new COVID surge
Store manager explains why you might have to wait 4-6 months for new furniture
Store manager explains why you might have to wait 4-6 months for new furniture