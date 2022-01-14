Toledo, Iowa police looking for missing 12-year-old

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Xander Papakee was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday. He is 5′ 1/2” tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He may be wearing the same outfit seen in the photo released by the police department.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Tama County Communications Center at 641-484-3760 and select Option 1. If you see him in person, please call 911.

