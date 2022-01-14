Show You Care
Snow arrives today, heavy at times

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are still on track for snow to move across eastern Iowa today! It may be heavy at times as well. Look for the snow to overspread much of the area later this morning through the afternoon. This snow will continue tonight and be out of here by tomorrow morning. For Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, snow totals of 3-6″ appear on track with lesser amounts toward Dubuque. The entire western half of our area is at risk for 6″ or more of snowfall by the time it wraps up. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through tonight. Given temperatures starting off around 32, the snow consistency may start fairly wet, then become fluffier and easily blown by the wind as the event goes on. Plan on a quiet weekend with highs generally in the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

