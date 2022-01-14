Snow arrives Friday, heavy at times

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow is still on track to move across eastern Iowa Friday, and it may be heavy at times. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and points west. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for Manchester and Dubuque. See the alerts here.

When to expect snowfall

Snow will start around 8-9 a.m. towards Waterloo, at around 10 a.m. in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, and at around 10-11 a.m. or so toward Dubuque. The snow will be out of our area by Saturday morning.

“The bands have shifted east by 30 miles, meaning we’re expecting Waterloo to see about 6-9 inches,” First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara said. “We’re expecting 3-6 inches for Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, and about 1-3 inches for Dubuque.”

O’Mara said the track of the system continues to be variable in the extent of the snowfall expected in our area. So it’s possible some areas may see slightly higher or lower amounts.

Given temperatures starting off around 32, the snow consistency may start fairly wet, then become fluffier and easily blown by the wind as the event goes on.

This snow will continue Friday night, and will clear out by Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend after the snowfall will be quiet, with highs generally in the teens and 20s.

We are still on track for snow to move across eastern Iowa Friday. (KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.