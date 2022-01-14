Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rep. Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson(Courtesy: legis.iowa.gov)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hinson made the announcement on Twitter, saying she began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms on Thursday and has since tested positive for COVID-19.

She is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and has received a booster.

Hinson said she is isolating, but will continue to work remotely in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday

Latest News

The Vermeer campus in Pella set up a heath-services building to bring COVID-19 tests to its...
Pella company provides COVID-19 testing for employees
A graph showing the level of COVID-19 virus in Cedar Rapids wastewater. (City of Cedar Rapids)
Cedar Rapids detects increase of COVID-19 in city’s wastewater
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly
Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly