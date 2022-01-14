Rep. Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 14, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hinson made the announcement on Twitter, saying she began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms on Thursday and has since tested positive for COVID-19.
She is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and has received a booster.
Hinson said she is isolating, but will continue to work remotely in Washington, D.C.
