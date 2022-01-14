Show You Care
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing his father in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a man is now charged with attempted murder after stabbing his father early Friday morning.

In a news release, police said it happened at about 3:47 a.m. in the 4000 block of Wilson Avenue SW.

Officers said they found 65-year-old Jonathan Youngbear suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Youngbear and his son, 26-year-old Jared Youngbear were in a verbal altercation during which Jared stabbed his father.

Jared Yougbear was arrested and faces charges of Attempted Murder, Willful Injury and Assault Domestic Abuse with a Weapon with Serious Injury.

An investigation remains ongoing.

