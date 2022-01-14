One injured in Friday morning crash in Independence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Independence that forced the closure of a road Friday morning.

The Independence Fire Department said a car and a semi crashed in the 800 block of 5th Avenue NE.

One person involved in the crash was injured, but officials did not indicate the extent of the person’s injuries.

Crews reportedly had to clean up leaking fluids from both vehicles. That prompted the temporary closure of the road.

Officials are recommending residents avoid the area and drive safe amid Friday’s snowy weather. They warn the roads are slick.

