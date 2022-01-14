New business coalition launches to end human trafficking in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Secretary of State Paul Pate on Thursday announced a new effort to stop human trafficking in Iowa.

Any business or nonprofit can join the “Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking Coalition.”

Coalition members will commit to educating employees and customers on the signs and impact of human trafficking.

Thirty-six businesses and organizations have signed on so far.

“I’ve heard the stories from survivors and from law enforcement here in Iowa about cases of human trafficking, and they’re horrific,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “We have a great state. I’m very proud of Iowa. But we can do better.”

Businesses and non-profits can apply for membership at IBAT.Iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.