Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New business coalition launches to end human trafficking in Iowa

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Secretary of State Paul Pate on Thursday announced a new effort to stop human trafficking in Iowa.

Any business or nonprofit can join the “Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking Coalition.”

Coalition members will commit to educating employees and customers on the signs and impact of human trafficking.

Thirty-six businesses and organizations have signed on so far.

“I’ve heard the stories from survivors and from law enforcement here in Iowa about cases of human trafficking, and they’re horrific,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “We have a great state. I’m very proud of Iowa. But we can do better.”

Businesses and non-profits can apply for membership at IBAT.Iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday

Latest News

Borrowers in Iowa could see millions of dollars in student loan debt cancelled amid a...
Iowans could see some student loan debt canceled amid settlement with student loan company
A new bill could help address staffing issues at child care centers in Iowa.
New bill could help with staffing issues at Iowa childcare centers
Police say Xander Papakee was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday. He is 5’½” tall and...
Toledo, Iowa police looking for missing 12-year-old
A new bill could help address staffing issues at child care centers in Iowa.
New bill could help with staffing issues at Iowa childcare centers