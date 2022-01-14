Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New bill could help with staffing issues at Iowa childcare centers

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new bill could help address staffing issues at child care centers in Iowa.

The House bill would change the ratio of staff to students and increase the number of kids allowed per employee.

It would allow one worker to be able to watch eight, two-year-olds instead of six, or 10 three-year-olds instead of eight.

Republicans say this bill would help more toddlers get spots in child care centers.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to say you have to take more because we may expand it,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said. “But there may be some that are ready and able to do that. And if we can help create more slots and expand it, then we need to be doing that.”

But Democrats say they still have questions about the impact on classroom workers.

“We need to talk with the people who are providing the childcare and hear from them what the impact of these changes would be on actual day-to-day work in the classroom, in these childcare centers,” House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Department of Human Services says more funding will go to child care providers.

A $30 million recruitment and retention bonus program will go towards helping Iowa’s child care providers attract and retain workers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday

Latest News

Borrowers in Iowa could see millions of dollars in student loan debt cancelled amid a...
Iowans could see some student loan debt canceled amid settlement with student loan company
Police say Xander Papakee was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday. He is 5’½” tall and...
Toledo, Iowa police looking for missing 12-year-old
There's a new effort to stop human trafficking in Iowa.
New business coalition launches to end human trafficking in Iowa
A new bill could help address staffing issues at child care centers in Iowa.
New bill could help with staffing issues at Iowa childcare centers