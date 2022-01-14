Show You Care
Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana.

Keegan Murray, coming in as the nation’s leading scorer at 24.7 points per game, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and foul fouls in 22 minutes.

Jordan Bohannon added 11 points including his 400th career 3-pointer, the 20th Division I player to reach the mark.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his 29th double-double.

Race Thompson added 13 points, Parker Stewart 11 and Trey Galloway 10.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Iowa takes down Purdue 79-66 despite not making a three-point shot
From Prairie to Carver, Keegan Murray has grown into one of the best scorers in the nation
John Campbell goes to the archives to explore to Ben Roethlisberger’s battles against Iowa
Top-ranked Hawkeyes piece together back-to-back conference wins, roll past Purdue winning 36-4