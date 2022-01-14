Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowans could see some student loan debt canceled amid settlement with student loan company

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Borrowers in Iowa could see millions of dollars in student loan debt canceled amid a settlement between the state, and student loan provider Navient.

Navient is charged with using unfair, deceptive, and predatory lending practices that caused some borrowers to fall deeper into debt.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced he and 39 other attorneys general reached a settlement with the major student loan servicing company on Thursday.

Miller said under the terms of the settlement, Navient will cancel the remaining balance on more than $1.6 billion in subprime private student loan balances owed by about 62,000 borrowers nationwide. Additionally, about 350,000 federal student loan borrowers will get about $260 each, totaling $95 million in restitution. Iowa is expected to receive a total of $411,851 in restitution payments, for more than 1,545 federal loan borrowers.

“This long-overdue relief will help borrowers move forward and set an example for student loan servicers in the future,” Attorney General Miller said.

For more information on this settlement, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday

Latest News

A new bill could help address staffing issues at child care centers in Iowa.
New bill could help with staffing issues at Iowa childcare centers
Police say Xander Papakee was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday. He is 5’½” tall and...
Toledo, Iowa police looking for missing 12-year-old
There's a new effort to stop human trafficking in Iowa.
New business coalition launches to end human trafficking in Iowa
A new bill could help address staffing issues at child care centers in Iowa.
New bill could help with staffing issues at Iowa childcare centers