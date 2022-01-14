Show You Care
Iowa takes down Purdue 79-66 despite not making a three-point shot

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (KCRG) - Overcoming an 0-of-15 day from three-point range, the Hawkeyes beat Purdue 79-66 behind 27 points from Monika Czinano.

Iowa, who received 38 votes in the latest AP poll, led after after all four quarters.

Caitlin Clark poured in 24, while Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall each scored nine points.

Abbey Ellis led the Boilermakers with 18 points.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

