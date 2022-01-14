Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol: Young driver caught going 101 mph to ‘beat the snow storm’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowans to think about the safety of themselves and others on the road, especially as snow falls Friday.

The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at 101 mph on Highway 218 in Washington County.

“The young driver was going to see family in Cedar Rapids ‘wanting to beat the snow storm.’”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

