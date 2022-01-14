Show You Care
Iowa extends Kirk Ferentz contract through 2029 season

Ferentz is Iowa’s all-time winningest coach, surpassing Hayden Fry in 2019.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The longest-tenured active head football coach in the country’s contract has just gotten longer.

The University of Iowa announced a contract extension for head football Kirk Ferentz through the 2029 season.

“Kirk’s consistent leadership and success over 23 years has been amazing and appreciated as he has led our football program in a first-class manner,” said Gary Barta, Henry B., and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “His success over the past 23 years speaks for itself. He is an asset to the University of Iowa and our athletics department as a whole. The foundation of his program is strong, and the future looks bright.”

Ferentz is Iowa’s all-time winningest coach, surpassing Hayden Fry in 2019. Ferentz ranks fourth in Big Ten Conference history with 178 career wins and 110 conference victories.

“I am grateful to President Barb Wilson and Athletics Director Gary Barta for their continued support of our program,” said Ferentz. “I am proud of the success that we have achieved in Iowa City the past 23 years and look forward to many more years of competing at the highest level.”

Ferentz’s total annual compensation under the new agreement will be $7 million and includes a $500,000 base, $5.5 million in supplemental compensation, and a $1 million longevity bonus.

Ferentz and his staff will also be eligible for bonuses based on performance.

You can read the full contract below:

