Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Board of Regents says UI will not change it’s COVID-19 safety guidelines for the Spring semester

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just days before the new semester begins, the union representing graduate students at the University of Iowa wanted to change safety guidelines on campus due to rising COVID cases and hospitalizations. It’s called COGS, or the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students. They demanded classes be moved online for two weeks, essential protective equipment, and routine testing for everyone on campus.

An official statement was released Friday afternoon from the Board of Regents stating they will not change any guidelines going into the spring semester.

The Board of Regents don’t have a vaccine mandate for staff or students and prohibit mask mandates on the three campuses they oversee: University of Iowa, Iowa State and University of Northern Iowa.

”The campuses will continue to implement policies within the guidance provided and in conjunction with the board office. The single most important thing anyone can do is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and effective,” said Board President Dr. Michael Richards.

The board’s most recent response to COGS sates that its “overarching principle for this academic year has been to give students a return to as much of a traditional educational experience and student life activities as possible.”

They say that goal includes in-person coursework and other campus opportunities. Classes will resume for UI students in-person next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
"Roads are extremely slick, 100% snow and ice covered! Officers are working multiple accidents....
Roads already partially covered with snow in portions of Iowa
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

UIHC officials hold Q&A answering community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Iowa Board of Regents says UI will not change it’s COVID-19 safety guidelines for the Spring...
Iowa Board of Regents says UI will not change it’s COVID-19 safety guidelines for the Spring semester
Winter Storm Update
Winter Storm Update
ISP crash - Mason City (PHOTOS BY: IOWA STATE PATROL)
Iowa State Patrol Lieutenant struck by semi; remind drivers use caution on roads