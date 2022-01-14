Iowa Board of Regents says UI will not change it’s COVID-19 safety guidelines for the Spring semester

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just days before the new semester begins, the union representing graduate students at the University of Iowa wanted to change safety guidelines on campus due to rising COVID cases and hospitalizations. It’s called COGS, or the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students. They demanded classes be moved online for two weeks, essential protective equipment, and routine testing for everyone on campus.

An official statement was released Friday afternoon from the Board of Regents stating they will not change any guidelines going into the spring semester.

The Board of Regents don’t have a vaccine mandate for staff or students and prohibit mask mandates on the three campuses they oversee: University of Iowa, Iowa State and University of Northern Iowa.

”The campuses will continue to implement policies within the guidance provided and in conjunction with the board office. The single most important thing anyone can do is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and effective,” said Board President Dr. Michael Richards.

The board’s most recent response to COGS sates that its “overarching principle for this academic year has been to give students a return to as much of a traditional educational experience and student life activities as possible.”

They say that goal includes in-person coursework and other campus opportunities. Classes will resume for UI students in-person next week.

