Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa All-America C Tyler Linderbaum declares for NFL draft

FILE - Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half...
FILE - Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, he'll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

The consensus All-American was the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year and received the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He also was a finalist for the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy. Linderbaum started 35 consecutive games at center.

He is projected to be a first-round draft pick and the first center selected.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
"Roads are extremely slick, 100% snow and ice covered! Officers are working multiple accidents....
Roads already partially covered with snow in portions of Iowa
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

Iowa takes down Purdue 79-66 despite not making a three-point shot
Iowa takes down Purdue 79-66 despite not making a three-point shot
UNI upsets Missouri State 74-65
Athlete of the Week: Rhenden Wagamn
Athlete of the Week: Rhenden Wagaman
Athlete of the Week: Rhenden Wagamn
Athlete of the Week: Rhenden Wagaman