Evaluation finds Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing parents competent to stand trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge announced in court Friday the medical evaluation for Ethan Orton finds him competent to stand trial. The defense previously filed a Motion for Competency Evaluation.

Orton is accused of killing his parents in October 2021. Cedar Rapids Police say he admitted to stabbing and killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life.’

The trial is currently set for Feb. 8. Orton’s attorney will discuss with his client to see if the trial date works.

