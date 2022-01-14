Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Evaluation finds Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing parents competent to stand trial

Ethan Orton is accused of killing his parents in October 2021. Cedar Rapids Police say he...
Ethan Orton is accused of killing his parents in October 2021. Cedar Rapids Police say he admitted to stabbing and killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life.’(KCRG)
By Phil Reed
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge announced in court Friday the medical evaluation for Ethan Orton finds him competent to stand trial. The defense previously filed a Motion for Competency Evaluation.

Orton is accused of killing his parents in October 2021. Cedar Rapids Police say he admitted to stabbing and killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life.’

The trial is currently set for Feb. 8. Orton’s attorney will discuss with his client to see if the trial date works.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday

Latest News

(Allison Wong/KCRG-TV9)
Dubuque nonprofit moves to online only tutoring amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
Rep. Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19
Borrowers in Iowa could see millions of dollars in student loan debt cancelled amid a...
Iowans could see some student loan debt canceled amid settlement with student loan company
A new bill could help address staffing issues at child care centers in Iowa.
New bill could help with staffing issues at Iowa childcare centers